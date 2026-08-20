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NEWS

Computer Festival returns this Fri with full slate of tech treats

NEWS
34 mins ago
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The annual Hong Kong Computer & Communications Festival returns this Friday with a packed lineup of programs, blending AI forums, esports tournaments, and interactive experiences for tech enthusiasts.

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The four-day event, running from August 21 to 24 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, will feature over 600 booths from more than 200 exhibitors.

Under this year's theme, "AI Connect: Let's Link the Future," visitors can expect a variety of artificial intelligence-related events, including an AI and digital transformation forum featuring speakers from tech giants Nvidia, Google, and Microsoft.

The exhibition will also feature dedicated zones promoting esports and related products with hands-on experiences, all tying in with the upcoming Asian Games in Nagoya next month.

To offer fresh experiences to attendees, a lineup of esports tournaments, idol performances, and interactive experiences awaits visitors this year. 

Among the highlights is a performance by local underground idol groups "Hanamaru," "Kaleidoscope," and "Serenade" on the opening day, where fans can also purchase merchandise at their booth.

The venue will also see Taiwan's beloved cheerleading squad, the Fubon Angels, make an appearance from 3pm to 4pm from August 21 to 23 to greet their fans. 

Meanwhile, gamers can look forward to the VALORANT Hong Kong Open tournament, with the semifinals and finals taking place on August 22 and 23, respectively, on the main stage in Hall 1.

Continuing a festival tradition, a cash voucher scheme has been launched to encourage spending. Every ticket holder will receive a scratch card to win vouchers valued between HK$10 and HK$500, redeemable at participating booths.

Notably, the first 200 visitors on opening day will have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition discounted products, and each attendee will receive a consumption voucher for use at designated booths.

The fair will open daily from 10am to 9pm for the first three days, with early closure at 7pm on the final day. 

Tickets are priced at HK$35, with free entry for children, seniors aged 65 or older, and individuals holding a valid Registration Card for People with Disabilities.

Computer Festival

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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