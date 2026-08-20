CALC and HAECO partner to set up aircraft engine quick-turn maintenance center in Hong Kong

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC) and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO) have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an aircraft engine quick-turn maintenance center in Hong Kong, marking another major milestone for the city’s aviation industry.

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Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan expressed her delight regarding a series of positive aviation developments this week, stating that they further reinforce Hong Kong’s position as an international aviation hub.

She noted that CALC, the country’s largest independent aircraft operating lessor, will bring full lifecycle service capabilities and a large, diversified fleet to provide a solid operational foundation for the center.

(Source: Facebook@Transport and Logistics Bureau)

Meanwhile, HAECO, which has been rooted in Hong Kong for more than half a century, offers globally recognized engineering capabilities backed by world-class expertise and advanced facilities.

Chan added that the collaboration demonstrates the strong potential of leveraging complementary strengths between the mainland and Hong Kong.

The Transport and Logistics Bureau said the strategic alliance aligns closely with the national strategy to develop “new quality productive forces” and the 15th Five-Year Plan, injecting fresh momentum into the local aviation sector.

It also stated that it will continue to support innovative initiatives that enhance Hong Kong’s competitiveness and help the industry expand into broader international markets.