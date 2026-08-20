Authorities holds large-scale security drill ahead of INTERPOL Assembly

The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) and multiple government agencies staged a large-scale security drill in preparation for the upcoming 94th INTERPOL General Assembly, which is set to take place in Hong Kong in late November.

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The exercise was conducted on Tuesday (Aug 18) at key locations including the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Victoria Harbour, and West Kowloon.

More than 2,600 personnel took part, including members of the HKPF, Fire Services Department, Hospital Authority, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited, and the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority.

The drill tested crowd management for around 1,000 delegates for movement between venues, coordination of sea and land transport, wireless network capacity, and contingency plans for emergencies.

The drill also simulated a scenario in which terrorists rammed a vehicle into the venue and opened fire during the General Assembly, resulting in mass casualties. It aimed to test the coordination capabilities of relevant stakeholders across various key operational areas, including immediate tactical intervention, emergency response, triage and emergency medical treatment of casualties, handling of suspicious objects, and management of affected persons.

Joe Chow Yat-ming (center) observed the exercise and being briefed.

By refining contingency protocols, the exercise further strengthened inter-departmental counter-terrorism readiness and incident response capabilities.

Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming observed the exercise and praised the professionalism of the teams involved.