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Owner arrested after large dog mauls two dogs to death in Yuen Long

NEWS
5 mins ago
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The large dog was seen at the scene in Yuen Long after the attacks. The person pictured alongside the dog is not its owner.
The large dog was seen at the scene in Yuen Long after the attacks. The person pictured alongside the dog is not its owner.

The owner of a large dog that mauled two smaller dogs to death near YOHO MALL in Yuen Long has been arrested on Tuesday, according to sources.

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The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department located the owner using information linked to the dog’s microchip and valid license before making the arrest in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

The incident occurred at around 3pm on Monday, when the large dog, believed to be a mixed breed weighing about 60 kilograms, attacked a 17-year-old miniature poodle near a taxi stand at YOHO MALL 1.

The poodle, weighing about five kilograms, was rushed to a nearby veterinary clinic but later died.

Around 20 minutes later, the same dog attacked a four-year-old Bichon Frise near a park in the YOHO area. The dog, also weighing about five kilograms, died at the scene.

Police subsequently restrained the large dog and handed it over to the AFCD.

The department later confirmed that the animal had been implanted with a microchip and held a valid dog license, allowing officers to trace its registered keeper. It had earlier said it would investigate the incident and consider prosecution if sufficient evidence was found.

Under existing rules, dogs weighing 20 kilograms or more must be kept on a leash no longer than two meters while in public places.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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