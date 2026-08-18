Chris Sun confident in Connecting Hearts leadership reshuffle  

The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Chris Sun Yuk-han, has expressed confidence that the social welfare organization Connecting Hearts will elect a suitable new leader and continue to play a pivotal role in collaborating with the government.

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His remarks came as the institution prepares for a leadership transition after three years of operation. Reports suggest that the current chairperson, Peter Douglas Koon Ho-ming, is expected to be succeeded by Annie Tam Kam-lan, former Permanent Secretary for Labour and Welfare.

Sun praised Connecting Hearts for its extensive practical work and excellent results, noting it has successfully united the social welfare sector under Koon's leadership.

He described the organization as an outstanding partner to the government and expressed hope that this close collaboration will continue under its new leadership.

Meanwhile, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust has approved a donation of nearly HK$70 million to support Connecting Hearts Limited in launching the three-year "Jockey Club • Connecting Hearts: Moving Ahead" program.

The program focuses on two key areas: capacity building and integration within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). It aims to enhance the professional and leadership capabilities of Hong Kong’s social welfare sector, promote cross-border cooperation, and develop sustainable, high-quality service models for the region.

Sun also noted that an exchange program sending social workers to the mainland is now preparing for its seventh cohort, with over 2,000 individuals having participated to date.