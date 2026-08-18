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NEWS

Premium $33,000 coffin stolen and replaced at closed Hung Hom shop

NEWS
9 mins ago
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A premium coffin valued at approximately HK$33,000 was stolen from a closed coffin shop in Hung Hom and replaced with a cheaper model.

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The shop owner, surnamed Chan, returned to the former shop on Cooke Street at around 11.17am after receiving complaints from nearby businesses about a foul smell resembling that of a dead rat. 

When he entered, he discovered that the shop’s only remaining item, an adult-sized light-wood coffin and its display stand, was missing. In its place, an unfamiliar dark-colored coffin had been left in an apparent attempt to conceal the theft.

The case has been classified as theft and is under investigation. 

Chan explained that the 50-year-old family business had ceased operations about two and a half years ago after he inherited the shop and began clearing its contents.

In the early stages of closure, he visited weekly to help families retrieve the 100 to 200 urns stored on site, but his visits became less frequent after most urns were claimed.

Suspecting that former staff members may be involved, Chan noted that the front door lock appeared insecure and could be pushed open easily. 

Although he possesses video footage from when the shop was closed and recognizes some former employees, he remains unsure how the theft was carried out.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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