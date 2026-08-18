Mainland man sparks controversy by cosplaying as Hong Kong police officer on social media

A man from mainland China has caught the attention of netizens and local authorities after posting selfies of himself dressed in a full Hong Kong Police Force uniform on the short-video platform Douyin.

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In the recently uploaded photograph, the man appeared to be patrolling a shopping mall. He made no attempt to conceal the police shoulder number or the sergeant rank insignia on his uniform.

In the post's description, written in simplified Chinese, he described the camera angle as a “mosquito's perspective”, adding hashtags related to cosplay and trending topics in an attempt to go viral.

Observant internet users quickly identified the man as a resident of Liaoning province rather than a genuine Hong Kong police officer.

Further investigation into his social media presence revealed several other photographs on his Xiaohongshu account showing him dressed in similar law enforcement attire.

Legal warnings

Responding to media inquiries, the local police force confirmed that the individual in the photographs is not a member of the force.

Authorities stated that they would assess the specific circumstances of the case and take appropriate follow-up actions.

They also advised the general public to remain alert, double-check the accuracy of information circulating online, and refrain from blindly trusting or sharing unverified content.

The act of dressing up as a law enforcement officer carries severe penalties in the city.

According to the Police Force Ordinance, any non-member of the force who wears a police uniform, or clothing that closely resembles it with its distinctive marks, without permission from the police commissioner is committing a crime.

Offenders face a fine of HK$2,000 upon summary conviction. Furthermore, the Summary Offences Ordinance dictates that anyone who wears a uniform they are not authorized to wear or attire resembling it with the intention of deceiving others could face a fine of HK$2,000 or up to six months of imprisonment.