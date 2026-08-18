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NEWS

57-year-old postman dies after fall from Shau Kei Wan building

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 57-year-old postman died after falling from a building in Shau Kei Wan on Tuesday morning (Aug 18), with colleagues reportedly saying he had recently been under pressure due to an increased workload.

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Police received a report at around 8.32am that a man had fallen from Ming Wah Dai Ha on A Kung Ngam Road. He was wearing his postman uniform at the time.

Rescuers found the man unconscious and took him to Eastern Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and found that he had arrived at the building alone before taking a lift to the 19th floor.

The man had worked for Hongkong Post for 36 years. He was reportedly unmarried and lived alone. Postal staff later went to the hospital to assist police with the investigation and spoke with his colleagues.

According to his colleagues, he had recently complained of increased pressure at work as his workload had risen. Police believe work-related pressure may have been a factor in the incident.

No suspicious circumstances were reported. The case was classified as a dead body case and will be handled by the Chai Wan District Miscellaneous Investigation Team.

The building was undergoing external wall maintenance at the time, with scaffolding and protective netting installed around the exterior.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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