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HK U16 clinches victory against Manchester United Academy in JC Youth Football Academy Summit friendly

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong, China U16 Representative Team won the friendly match when facing the Manchester United Academy U16 team at Mong Kok Stadium on Sunday at the JC Youth Football Academy Summit.

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The second friendly match of the Summit drew over 4,400 fans to witness a tight match. Deputy director of Home Affairs Belinda Wong Yuen-yung, deputy commissioner for Tourism Joanne Chu Shui-man, head of External Affairs of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Casper Stylsvig and Freely Cheng Kei, HKJC executive manager of charities (Sports) Cora Ho, Manchester United Partnership director David Vincent, the 4th vice-chairman cum chairman of Community Services Committee of Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Jennifer Yeung Yin-chi and chairman of the Board of Jockey Club HKFA Football Training Centre of The Football Association of Hong Kong, China Stephen Yau are among the guests.

Both teams went into a penalty shootout with the score tied at 2-2 after 90 minutes, and the local team won the match with a final scoreline of 7-6.

Antonio Valencia
Antonio Valencia

Manchester United legend Antonio Valencia presented the Player of the Team Award to Zachary Yu from the Hong Kong U16 team, as well as Benjamin from the Manchester United Academy U16 team.

A range of activities at booths hosted by Manchester United and the CARE@hkjc Volunteer Team were also presented in the stadium.

The summit is a collaboration between HKJC, Manchester United and The Football Association of Hong Kong, China. It is supported with funding from the Club’s Charities Trust, with the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals operating the program.

During their visit to Hong Kong, the Manchester United Academy U16 team members joined young local players in a series of football and cultural exchange activities, including a visit to the Club’s Apprentice Jockeys’ School as well as a dragon boat experience, training sessions and community service.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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