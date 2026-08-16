Govt preparing citywide exhibitions to mark 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth

The government is actively preparing a series of exhibitions and educational activities across various districts to commemorate the 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth this year, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said.

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Organized by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), the initiatives aim to deepen public understanding of Sun's life and historical contributions from multiple perspectives.

Law noted that specific details of the events will be announced later and urged the public to stay tuned.

Delivering a speech at an event on Sunday, Law said Hong Kong is deeply rooted in traditional Chinese culture and has consistently played the role of an East-meets-West center for international cultural exchange by leveraging its strong connectivity.

She pointed out that the Chinese Culture Promotion Office has been promoting Chinese heritage through diverse channels, including the ongoing exhibition on Sui and Tang civilization at the Hong Kong Museum of History and the Chinese Culture Festival, which concludes next month.

Law encouraged the public to seize the remaining two weeks of the summer holidays to participate in more Chinese cultural activities.