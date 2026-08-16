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Benson Kwok rebuts claims global athletes relocate to HK merely for tax evasion

NEWS
44 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong's comprehensive advantages, including safety, transportation, and education, draw global athletes, Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung said, refuting claims that foreign professionals apply for Hong Kong residency merely to avoid taxes.

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The remarks follow news that snooker legend "The Whirlwind" Jimmy White has been granted residency through the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme. 

Between 2023 and June of this year, 138 active and retired athletes moved to the city under the scheme.

While Kwok admitted that the tax system is a major advantage for Hong Kong, he pointed out that certain Middle Eastern countries also offer a zero percent tax rate. 

The overall quality of life is the key to attracting international talent for long-term development, Kwok stressed, noting that Hong Kong provides excellent public safety, high-quality education, a convenient public transport network, world-class cuisine, and ease of travel with the HKSAR passport.

He also revealed that a European female tennis player recently became a Hong Kong resident and will help promote the talent scheme when she visits the city for a tournament in November.

Meanwhile, Kwok clarified the residency status of snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan, who was recently the subject of rumors stating he had abandoned his Hong Kong identity card to relocate to Dubai.

Kwok said that O'Sullivan has not given up his Hong Kong residency and plans to live in the city. "It is just not the right time to officially relocate yet," he added, noting that the star is currently seeking more commercial sponsorships to support his development in the city.

Regarding the Top Talent Pass Scheme, Kwok stated that about 120,000 to 130,000 professionals have arrived in Hong Kong, while about 53 percent of the 60,000 applicants whose visas are nearing expiration have applied for renewals.

He described this renewal rate as reasonable and in line with government expectations, reflecting a strong desire among talent to continue their development in the city.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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