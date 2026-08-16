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NEWS

14-year-old arrested over suspected fatal abuse of classmate's pet cat

NEWS
23 mins ago
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A 14-year-old male student has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after allegedly abusing an eight-month-old cat to death while fostering the pet for a classmate who was traveling outside of Hong Kong.

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The case came to light last week when the student brought the grey and white cat to the Pets R Us Veterinary Centre as the veterinarian discovered blood around the animal's mouth and nose.

The cat was completely soaked and suffered from fluid accumulation in its abdomen before being pronounced dead.

Following a preliminary investigation, police discovered that the cat had allegedly been slapped and kicked inside a residence on the same day. The student, surnamed Chan, was subsequently arrested. 

A reporter from Sing Tao Headline, The Standard's sister publication, visited the veterinary clinic on Sunday to inquire about the incident, but staff members stated they were unaware of the details.

According to a statement from the center quoted by the Hong Kong Animal Post, the student arrived requesting emergency first aid for the pet. During the examination, the veterinarian found that the cat, which was no longer breathing, had suffered from incontinence and was covered in sand.

When questioned by clinic staff, the student initially claimed the cat had injured itself while jumping around in a panic. He later alleged that he had trapped the cat in a bathroom, sprayed it with a showerhead, and used a broom to force it into a pet carrier.

After learning of her cat's condition, the owner decided against proceeding with emergency resuscitation. The remains of the animal were later handed over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

cat

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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