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NEWS

Police arrest 17 over $4.67m phone scam using Malaysian couriers

NEWS
39 mins ago
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Hong Kong police have arrested 17 people in a crackdown on a cross-border phone scam syndicate that recruited Malaysian nationals to act as cash couriers to collect scam proceeds from elderly victims, totaling HK$4.67 million. 

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The syndicate placed phone calls to elderly people, falsely claiming their children had been arrested and demanding “bail payments,” according to the authorities. It then recruited Malaysian couriers through social media platforms such as Telegram and offered them free flights, accommodation and daily allowances of HK$500 to HK$1,000. 

Once in Hong Kong under the guise of tourists, the recruits served as cash couriers to collect the victims’ payments. 

Police believed the syndicate deliberately used non-local residents to make law enforcement and tracking more challenging after suspects fled the city.

Over the past two months, 12 Malaysian nationals who were working as couriers have been arrested. Following intelligence analysis and a review of CCTV footage, officers targeted three key premises operated by the syndicate in Mong Kok to receive scam proceeds from couriers — including a cryptocurrency exchange shop and a currency exchange shop acting as transit points, as well as another currency exchange that served as a cash storage facility. 

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Between June 4 and August 14, these locations processed a combined total of around HK$4.67 million in scam funds.

During the operation last Friday (Aug 14), officers intercepted a courier handing over scam money to the cryptocurrency exchange shop. The shop’s manager was arrested shortly after while attempting to deposit the cash at a bank. 

Officers also seized a total of HK$3.67 million in cash from the three locations. 

A total of five individuals, aged 21 to 54, were arrested in the operation, including four residents acting as manager and staff, as well as a Southeast Asian courier. All remain in custody. 

Police records show 22 elderly victims filed reports, with the largest single case amounting to HK$700,000.  

Authorities urged members of the public to remind elderly relatives to stay vigilant, emphasizing that officers will never ask citizens to hand over bail money to non-police personnel.

scam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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