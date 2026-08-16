Christine Fong denies rumors of Macau entry interception, stresses routine check only

Lawmaker Christine Fong Kwok-shan has dismissed online rumors claiming she was intercepted and questioned by police while entering Macau, clarifying that she was only subjected to a brief, routine inspection upon arrival on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking to Sing Tao Headline, the sister publication of The Standard, Fong said she was traveling with family on a day trip to visit relatives and attend a local art exhibition.

She said the random spot check by Macau police was smooth and efficient, adding that she was checked alongside other Hong Kong residents rather than being taken to an inspection room.

Fong also rejected claims that officers asked whether she planned to visit local casinos, saying the experience showed that Hong Kong lawmakers receive no special privileges when they travel.

Fong visited an art exhibition in Macau (Source: Christine Fong)