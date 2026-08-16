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NEWS

Hong Kong Disneyland unveils Pixar and Marvel expansions at D23

NEWS
53 mins ago

by

Winona Cheung

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The new Pixar-theme theatrical experience (left) and the new Avengers attraction. (Source: Hong Kong Disneyland)
The new Pixar-theme theatrical experience (left) and the new Avengers attraction. (Source: Hong Kong Disneyland)

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has announced details of two upcoming expansions, including a new Pixar-themed theatrical experience featuring an original character and an expanded Marvel area with an Avengers attraction. 

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Unveiled at the biennial D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in California, the new Pixar production in Toy Story Land will debut in the first half of 2027. 

Developed in partnership with Pixar Animation Studios and Industrial Light & Magic, the show centers on Poppy, an original plush toy character created exclusively for the story. 

Sweet and a little shy, Poppy must set off from Hong Kong to Andy’s neighborhood with her owner, Aria—who brings along childhood keepsakes that shape the backyard play area, including Chinese chess, a rattle drum, and egg tarts.

The new Pixar production will be staged near Toy Story Land. (Source: Hong Kong Disneyland)
The new show introduces Poppy, an original plush toy character created exclusively for the story. (Source: Hong Kong Disneyland)
The show will bring guests to different Pixar worlds. (Source: Hong Kong Disneyland)
Some Hong Kong elements have been added in the designs. (Source: Hong Kong Disneyland)

As Andy’s iconic toys step in to welcome Poppy, guests will be guided through beloved Pixar worlds from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Cars, The Incredibles and Inside Out. The show will feature two original tracks co-written by Disney Live Entertainment teams in Hong Kong and the United States, including “Bloom,” a bright, pop-forward anthem that celebrates new friendships. 

Meanwhile, D23 also revealed a multi-year Marvel expansion for Tomorrowland, built around a new landmark structure featuring the iconic Avengers logo and designed to reshape the land’s skyline.

The multi-year Marvel expansion project (Source: Hong Kong Disneyland)
The multi-year Marvel expansion project (Source: Hong Kong Disneyland)
Guests can team up with Spider-Man and other Super Heroes to battle evil across iconic locations such as Wakanda and Asgard. (Source: Hong Kong Disneyland)
Guests can team up with Spider-Man and other Super Heroes to battle evil across iconic locations such as Wakanda and Asgard. (Source: Hong Kong Disneyland)
The expanded zone will also introduce a brand-new Quinjet landing platform. (Source: Hong Kong Disneyland)
The expanded zone will also introduce a brand-new Quinjet landing platform. (Source: Hong Kong Disneyland)

The building will be home to the Avengers Research Testing Labs, anchoring a new thrill attraction where guests team up with Spider-Man and other Super Heroes to battle evil across iconic locations such as Wakanda and Asgard. 

The expanded zone will also introduce a brand-new Quinjet landing platform, bringing hero encounters to guests throughout the day.

Hong Kong DisneylandPixarMarvel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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