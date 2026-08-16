Indoor temperature hits 30C for underprivileged residents over air-con costs concern, survey finds

Average day and night temperatures in Hong Kong’s inadequate housing reach nearly 30 degrees Celsius, with many residents limiting air-conditioner use due to concerns about high electricity bills, according to a survey conducted by non-governmental organizations.

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The study, jointly conducted between late June and mid-July by CarbonCare InnoLab and Concerning Subdivided Units Alliance, surveyed 86 households across nine districts, including 78 living in inadequate housing such as rooftop structures and subdivided flats.

Results showed that average indoor temperatures in inadequate housing reached 29.93 degrees Celsius during the day and 29.42 degrees at night. The figures exceed the Observatory’s threshold of 28 degrees for “hot nights” and suggest that heat fails to dissipate even after dark.

Some units recorded temperatures of over 40 degrees. The extreme conditions are worsened by overcrowding and residents keeping windows closed to block rodents and pests.

Eighty percent of respondents reported persistent fatigue and heat-related physical discomfort, and 70 percent said they experienced sleep disruptions.

Group representatives warned that symptoms reported by residents, including dizziness, headaches, rapid heartbeats and shortness of breath, signal early signs of heatstroke.

Although 90 percent of respondents own air conditioners, financial pressure forces many to run them only for a few hours each day. To cope with the heat, some residents spend the day in community living rooms or in air-conditioned shopping malls.

The groups urged the government to expedite the supply of transitional housing units, offer regular summer energy subsidies, and incorporate requirements for heat insulation, ventilation, and cooling facilities into mandatory standards for basic housing units.

They also called for setting up indoor high-temperature monitoring and heat-warning protocols, along with a medical referral mechanism. Community living rooms are advised to extend their operating hours flexibly.

Separately, Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin wrote on social media on Sunday that authorities are stepping up street-level publicity for the basic housing units initiative.

Under Secretary for Housing Victor Tai Sheung-shing recently joined lawmakers Scott Leung Man-kwong and Jody Kwok Fu-yung to promote the scheme in Jordan and Kwai Chung. They urged landlords and operators of subdivided units to utilize the “early bird discount” by registering their properties on or before August 31, which waives the HK$3,000 certification application fee per unit until February 28, 2029.

Ho called on operators to register and modify existing subdivided units promptly. She also encouraged eligible tenants to apply for Light Public Housing to support a smooth transition and improve their living conditions as Hong Kong moves to phase out substandard housing.