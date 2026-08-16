logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Indoor temperature hits 30C for underprivileged residents over air-con costs concern, survey finds

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Average day and night temperatures in Hong Kong’s inadequate housing reach nearly 30 degrees Celsius, with many residents limiting air-conditioner use due to concerns about high electricity bills, according to a survey conducted by non-governmental organizations. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The study, jointly conducted between late June and mid-July by CarbonCare InnoLab and Concerning Subdivided Units Alliance, surveyed 86 households across nine districts, including 78 living in inadequate housing such as rooftop structures and subdivided flats. 

Results showed that average indoor temperatures in inadequate housing reached 29.93 degrees Celsius during the day and 29.42 degrees at night. The figures exceed the Observatory’s threshold of 28 degrees for “hot nights” and suggest that heat fails to dissipate even after dark.

Some units recorded temperatures of over 40 degrees. The extreme conditions are worsened by overcrowding and residents keeping windows closed to block rodents and pests. 

Eighty percent of respondents reported persistent fatigue and heat-related physical discomfort, and 70 percent said they experienced sleep disruptions. 

Group representatives warned that symptoms reported by residents, including dizziness, headaches, rapid heartbeats and shortness of breath, signal early signs of heatstroke. 

Although 90 percent of respondents own air conditioners, financial pressure forces many to run them only for a few hours each day. To cope with the heat, some residents spend the day in community living rooms or in air-conditioned shopping malls.

The groups urged the government to expedite the supply of transitional housing units, offer regular summer energy subsidies, and incorporate requirements for heat insulation, ventilation, and cooling facilities into mandatory standards for basic housing units.

They also called for setting up indoor high-temperature monitoring and heat-warning protocols, along with a medical referral mechanism. Community living rooms are advised to extend their operating hours flexibly.

Separately, Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin wrote on social media on Sunday that authorities are stepping up street-level publicity for the basic housing units initiative. 

Under Secretary for Housing Victor Tai Sheung-shing recently joined lawmakers Scott Leung Man-kwong and Jody Kwok Fu-yung to promote the scheme in Jordan and Kwai Chung. They urged landlords and operators of subdivided units to utilize the “early bird discount” by registering their properties on or before August 31, which waives the HK$3,000 certification application fee per unit until February 28, 2029.

Ho called on operators to register and modify existing subdivided units promptly. She also encouraged eligible tenants to apply for Light Public Housing to support a smooth transition and improve their living conditions as Hong Kong moves to phase out substandard housing.

subdivided flatsextreme heat

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Scorching heat and ‘cold violence’ weigh on Hong Kong outdoor workers
NEWS
11-08-2026 17:25 HKT
(File photo)
Sham Shui Po subdivided unit tenants face relocation ahead of new regulation
NEWS
19-01-2026 17:27 HKT
Sham Shui Po Community Living Room opens with 250 applications
NEWS
01-07-2025 10:24 HKT
14-year-old arrested over suspected fatal abuse of classmate's pet cat
NEWS
23 mins ago
(File photo)
Christine Fong denies rumors of Macau entry interception, stresses routine check only
NEWS
34 mins ago
File photo of the Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum.
Govt preparing citywide exhibitions to mark 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth
NEWS
1 hour ago
Opatra London’s Sha Tin outlet closes after viral claims of aggressive sales tactics and $60,000 loss
NEWS
1 hour ago
Police arrest 17 over $4.67m phone scam using Malaysian couriers
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Benson Kwok rebuts claims global athletes relocate to HK merely for tax evasion
NEWS
2 hours ago
The new Pixar-theme theatrical experience (left) and the new Avengers attraction. (Source: Hong Kong Disneyland)
Hong Kong Disneyland unveils Pixar and Marvel expansions at D23
NEWS
2 hours ago
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
NEWS
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT
Police investigate viral video of woman in Hong Kong police uniform dancing with dog filter
NEWS
15-08-2026 17:57 HKT
From left, Jacqueline Chan Nap-shan, managing director and chief financial officer, Sebastian Paredes, and Celia Wan, head of internal and external communications
DBS Hong Kong posts record interim profit; retiring CEO says he has made Hong Kong his home
FINANCE
14-08-2026 12:19 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.