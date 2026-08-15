Joint search launched after cries for help heard on Devil's Peak and Black Hill

A major search and rescue operation was launched in East Kowloon on Saturday morning after residents reported hearing persistent cries for help coming from nearby hillsides.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police and firefighters responded to two separate distress reports within a short window, sparking a coordinated mountain search involving specialized aerial technology.

The alarm was first raised around 8.30am today when members of the public reported hearing a man shouting for assistance off Devil's Peak in Yau Tong, with the distress calls lasting for about ten minutes.

Shortly after, at 8.38am, a resident at Kwong Ngar House in Lam Tin's Kwong Tin Estate reported hearing continuous cries for help lasting for nearly an hour.

Police officers who arrived at the resident's apartment confirmed hearing faint cries of "help" in English coming from the mid-levels of Black Hill.

In response, police and fire services organized into three search parties to ascend the area via O King Road, Section 3 of the Wilson Trail, and the Lam Tin hiking trail.

The Government Flying Service and drones equipped with thermal imaging technology were also deployed to search the rugged terrain from above.

Despite the intensive joint efforts, search teams have yet to locate anyone in distress. During the operation, passing hikers informed emergency personnel that a man is frequently known to shout loudly on Black Hill between 8am and 9am daily.

The search and rescue operation remains ongoing as authorities continue to sweep the area.