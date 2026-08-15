Cheung Chau lifeguards praised for lightning-fast rescue of drowning swimmer

A thrilling rescue unfolded on Cheung Chau's Tung Wan Beach earlier this week when lifeguards saved a drowning man in under 10 seconds. Footage of the dramatic incident captured by a nearby hotel guest has since gone viral, drawing widespread praise for the team's swift response.

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Viral rescue footage

The incident occurred at around 4pm on Tuesday when a male swimmer, believed to be in his forties, experienced difficulties about 50 meters from the shore. He had reportedly swum out to a floating platform and became exhausted on his return journey.

While a fellow swimmer held onto the struggling man and called for help, the beach's lifeguard team immediately sprang into action.

In a roughly two-minute video filmed from a high vantage point at the Warwick Hotel, four lifeguards are seen sprinting from the sandy beach into the water, swimming rapidly toward the victim.

They were closely supported by rescue personnel maneuvering a lifeboat and a canoe. Reaching the drowning man in a matter of seconds, the team quickly pulled the exhausted swimmer onto the lifeboat and safely transported him back to the crowded shore.

Standard rescue protocols executed flawlessly

Hong Kong and Kowloon Lifeguards Union vice-chairman Wu Kai-wing commended the rescue team for their impressive speed and excellent execution after reviewing the footage.

The union representative explained that standard beach rescue operations typically involve deploying a combination of lifeboats, canoes, and surfboards.

During such emergencies, one lifeguard is responsible for bringing a specialized red rescue tube to secure the victim and prevent them from sinking, while others assist in lifting the individual onto the rescue boat.

The viral video has sparked a wave of appreciation across social media platforms. Online commenters expressed their deep respect for the lifeguards, likening their incredible swimming speed to flying fish.

Many viewers were particularly impressed by the team's response time, noting from the video that the first rescuer reached the drowning man in just eight seconds, followed by a second lifeguard merely five seconds later.