Two crashes on Lion Rock Tunnel Road within 30 minutes leave 5 injured

A series of accidents involving 10 vehicles on Lion Rock Tunnel Road within 30 minutes left at least five people injured and caused major congestion on Saturday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The multi-vehicle collisions occurred on the Kowloon-bound carriageway near Union Hospital, prompting emergency responses and partial road closures.

The first incident occurred at 11.42am when a collision involving two taxis and a private car took place near the hospital. One passenger in one of the taxis sustained minor injuries during the crash.

Only twenty-seven minutes later, at 12.09pm, a second, larger pileup occurred on the same stretch of road.

A heavy goods vehicle and six private cars collided in a chain-reaction crash. This second accident resulted in minor injuries to three drivers and one passenger. Police are currently investigating the cause of both accidents.

Following the collisions, the Transport Department announced that several lanes on the Kowloon-bound side of Lion Rock Tunnel Road near Union Hospital had to be temporarily closed to facilitate recovery operations.

Motorists were restricted to using the remaining open lanes, leading to severe traffic congestion in the area.