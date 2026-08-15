logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Two crashes on Lion Rock Tunnel Road within 30 minutes leave 5 injured

NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

A series of accidents involving 10 vehicles on Lion Rock Tunnel Road within 30 minutes left at least five people injured and caused major congestion on Saturday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The multi-vehicle collisions occurred on the Kowloon-bound carriageway near Union Hospital, prompting emergency responses and partial road closures.

The first incident occurred at 11.42am when a collision involving two taxis and a private car took place near the hospital. One passenger in one of the taxis sustained minor injuries during the crash.

Only twenty-seven minutes later, at 12.09pm, a second, larger pileup occurred on the same stretch of road. 

A heavy goods vehicle and six private cars collided in a chain-reaction crash. This second accident resulted in minor injuries to three drivers and one passenger. Police are currently investigating the cause of both accidents.

Following the collisions, the Transport Department announced that several lanes on the Kowloon-bound side of Lion Rock Tunnel Road near Union Hospital had to be temporarily closed to facilitate recovery operations. 

Motorists were restricted to using the remaining open lanes, leading to severe traffic congestion in the area.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
NEWS
23 hours ago
Aaron Kwok films HKJC theme song MV for 18 hours in heat
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
From left, Jacqueline Chan Nap-shan, managing director and chief financial officer, Sebastian Paredes, and Celia Wan, head of internal and external communications
DBS Hong Kong posts record interim profit; retiring CEO says he has made Hong Kong his home
FINANCE
14-08-2026 12:19 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.