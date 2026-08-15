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Hong Kong netizens debate whether traditional cafes serve as a peaceful 'harbor for men'

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(AI generated image for illustration)
(AI generated image for illustration)

In the fast-paced rush of Hong Kong, finding a peaceful space to breathe has become a common yearning for many city dwellers. 

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A recent social media post has sparked a lively debate online after a netizen shared his observations of traditional local cafes, known as cha chaan tengs, describing them as a unique "harbor for men" to escape life's pressures. 

The original poster shared that during the evenings, old-style cafes are often filled with men exhausted from a hard day's work. 

He observed that these diners typically visit alone to enjoy a rare moment of peace, quietly scrolling through their phones while eating simple comfort food like steamed fish or rice plates. 

No couples, no pretension, just solace

According to the post, these traditional spots are notable for having no dating couples or trendy crowds, attracting instead working-class men from all walks of life.

The author praised the unspoken etiquette of the diners, noting that even when sharing large tables, everyone naturally respects each other's space, creating a quiet and harmonious atmosphere. 

Beyond the calming environment, the netizen highlighted several advantages of traditional cafes, including affordable prices, the absence of service charges, and a warm, neighborhood feel where familiar staff might offer a complimentary bowl of soup. 

He also noted that while the ingredients are simple, the food is freshly cooked on-site with very little pre-packaged or processed components. For him, sitting alone in a neighborhood cafe enjoying a simple meal represents a highly cherished form of personal downtime.

A polarizing debate on changing standards

The post quickly went viral, though online responses were highly polarized. Many netizens strongly agreed, expressing nostalgia for classic cafe features like cozy booths, green-and-white mosaic tiles, and ceiling fans, with some noting that they visit simply for a comfortable place to sit rather than high-end food. 

However, many critics argued that times have changed for the worse. They pointed out that many modern local cafes have become overly expensive, offer poor seating, and are staffed by impatient servers. 

Others complained about the intense focus on turnover speed, claiming that customers are pressured to leave if they stay seated for too long after finishing their meals. A few also raised hygiene concerns, stating that the grime in some older establishments makes them far from relaxing.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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