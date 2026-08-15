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NEWS

Kitchee U18 secures historic victory over Manchester United Academy in thrilling youth summit clash

NEWS
36 mins ago
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In a historic moment for local youth sports, the Kitchee Under-18 squad secured a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Manchester United Academy Under-16 team on Friday night at Mong Kok Stadium. 

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Marking the opening friendly match of the Jockey Club Youth Football Academy Summit, the intense clash drew a vibrant crowd of over 4,400 spectators. 

The hard-fought win represents the very first time a Hong Kong youth football team has emerged victorious in this prestigious tournament.

The high-profile event was attended by numerous prominent guests, including Commissioner for Sports George Tsoi, Jockey Club Executive Directors Raymond Tam and Casper Stylsvig, Manchester United Partnerships Director David Vincent, and Football Association of Hong Kong, China Vice-Chairman Caspar Tsui and General Secretary Charles Cheung.

Legends and entertainment light up the stadium

Beyond the action on the pitch, fans were treated to a variety of off-pitch entertainment and fan experiences. Manchester United legend Jaap Stam, a key figure in the club’s legendary treble-winning season, made a special appearance to meet the crowds. 

During the halftime break, Stam teamed up with popular C-pop star Edan from the boyband MIRROR to lead interactive games with the spectators. 

Earlier in the evening, families and fans enjoyed a diverse lineup of carnival booths, including balloon twisting and face painting hosted by the Jockey Club's volunteer team, alongside an exclusive display of historic Manchester United memorabilia.

Deepening cultural ties through sport

The summit represents a major collaborative initiative between the Hong Kong Jockey Club, Manchester United, and the Football Association of Hong Kong, China, with funding support from the Club’s Charities Trust. 

Running from August 10 to 17, the week-long program offers the young Manchester United players a unique opportunity to engage in cultural exchange with local athletes. 

Their itinerary includes a visit to the Apprentice Jockeys' School, a hands-on dragon boat racing experience, joint training sessions, and community service projects. 

Football fans can look forward to the second friendly match of the summit this coming Sunday, when the Hong Kong, China Under-16 Representative Team will take their turn on the pitch to face the Manchester United Academy youngsters at Mong Kok Stadium.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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