Three arrested at Hong Kong airport in major 26kg cannabis bust

Hong Kong Customs officers have intercepted three mainland Chinese men at Hong Kong International Airport, seizing approximately 26 kilograms of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of HK$5.3 million.

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The operation took place on Thursday, following a strategic exchange of intelligence with mainland anti-narcotics departments.

The suspects, aged between 42 and 64, had arrived in Hong Kong on a flight originating from Bangkok, Thailand, with a transit stop in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Smuggled in check-in luggage

During customs clearance, officers thoroughly inspected the travelers' baggage and discovered the narcotics concealed inside two of their checked suitcases.

The three men were immediately arrested and have since been charged with trafficking in a dangerous drug. The case is scheduled to be presented at Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts today.

The police spokesman stated that the department will continue to analyze intelligence and apply risk management principles to target passengers arriving from high-risk regions.

The authority also strongly urged members of the public to remain vigilant and avoid being lured into drug trafficking for financial gain.

Citizens are reminded never to accept employment or requests from others to carry controlled items into or out of Hong Kong and to refuse to transport any goods without fully verifying their contents.