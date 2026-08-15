logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Three arrested at Hong Kong airport in major 26kg cannabis bust

NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Customs officers have intercepted three mainland Chinese men at Hong Kong International Airport, seizing approximately 26 kilograms of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of HK$5.3 million. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The operation took place on Thursday, following a strategic exchange of intelligence with mainland anti-narcotics departments. 

The suspects, aged between 42 and 64, had arrived in Hong Kong on a flight originating from Bangkok, Thailand, with a transit stop in Hanoi, Vietnam. 

Smuggled in check-in luggage

During customs clearance, officers thoroughly inspected the travelers' baggage and discovered the narcotics concealed inside two of their checked suitcases. 

The three men were immediately arrested and have since been charged with trafficking in a dangerous drug. The case is scheduled to be presented at Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts today.

The police spokesman stated that the department will continue to analyze intelligence and apply risk management principles to target passengers arriving from high-risk regions. 

The authority also strongly urged members of the public to remain vigilant and avoid being lured into drug trafficking for financial gain. 

Citizens are reminded never to accept employment or requests from others to carry controlled items into or out of Hong Kong and to refuse to transport any goods without fully verifying their contents.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Double accidents at Lion Rock Tunnel Road within half an hour injure five
NEWS
52 mins ago
Joint search launched after cries for help heard on Devil's Peak and Black Hill
NEWS
1 hour ago
(AI generated image for illustration)
Hong Kong netizens debate whether traditional cafes serve as a peaceful 'harbor for men'
NEWS
2 hours ago
Kitchee U18 secures historic victory over Manchester United Academy in thrilling youth summit clash
NEWS
4 hours ago
Former CityU student loses legal bid to overturn expulsion over poor grades
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hong Kong concludes historic public consultation for its first five-year development plan
NEWS
16 hours ago
HKTDC chief Frederick Ma visits Food Expo to support local and mainland culinary brands
NEWS
18 hours ago
Night Recap - August 14, 2026
NEWS
18 hours ago
The Urban Renewal Authority (URA) celebrated its 25th anniversary with a silver jubilee ceremony.
URA celebrates silver jubilee with returned profitability and new growth strategies
NEWS
19 hours ago
Verdict scheduled for next Friday in high-profile subversion case of disbanded alliance leaders
NEWS
19 hours ago
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
NEWS
20 hours ago
Aaron Kwok films HKJC theme song MV for 18 hours in heat
ENTERTAINMENT
20 hours ago
From left, Jacqueline Chan Nap-shan, managing director and chief financial officer, Sebastian Paredes, and Celia Wan, head of internal and external communications
DBS Hong Kong posts record interim profit; retiring CEO says he has made Hong Kong his home
FINANCE
14-08-2026 12:19 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.