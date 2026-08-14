HKTDC chief Frederick Ma visits Food Expo to support local and mainland culinary brands

Hong Kong Trade Development Council Chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang recently returned from a major flagship promotional event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which aimed to strengthen economic ties and build business bridges between the two regions.

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Following his packed overseas schedule, he immediately visited the annual Food Expo in Hong Kong yesterday to show his support for the local catering industry and global exhibitors.

Upon entering the exhibition hall at the convention center, Ma quickly spotted a familiar local heritage brand, Tai Po Chun Hing.

As a long-time fan of the traditional establishment, he noted that he used to specifically travel to Tai Po during his free time to enjoy their authentic beef meatballs.

He expressed great surprise and delight at unexpectedly encountering his favorite stall at the expo.

He shared that he particularly loves their cuttlefish balls for their bouncy texture and rich flavor, describing them as the ultimate representation of classic and authentic Hong Kong street food.

In addition to championing local flavors, Ma toured the exhibition zones dedicated to mainland Chinese provinces and cities, taking the time to sample various regional specialties.

He was particularly impressed by the distinctive products from Hunan and Tibet, praising their delightful tastes and noting how they perfectly showcase the diverse culinary cultures and unique characteristics of different mainland regions.

He added playfully that his tight schedule prevented him from visiting the premium food zone to savor its fine dining offerings, but he looked forward to experiencing it in the future.

Continuing his busy itinerary into the afternoon, Ma attended a networking and business matching event focused on the overseas expansion of premium mainland agricultural products.

By personally joining the convention center event, he demonstrated his full commitment to leveraging Hong Kong as a strategic platform to help high-quality agricultural goods from the mainland reach international markets and expand their global sales.