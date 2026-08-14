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NEWS

Kowloon Funeral Parlour sold for $473m in deal involving Bruce Lee memorial site

NEWS
7 hours ago
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The nearly 70-year-old Kowloon Funeral Parlour in Tai Kok Tsui, along with its entire business operation, has been sold for HK$473 million to a consortium of local investors and industry insiders.

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The seller was Jeff Kong, major shareholder of Red Rabbit Capital, who had initially sought HK$600 million for the property. The buyer includes Wing Fook Shing Funeral and Chuen Fook Shing Funeral Service director Po Hing-cheung, though he declined to comment citing a confidentiality agreement.

The three-storey funeral parlour, with a gross floor area of nearly 40,000 sq ft, houses 16 halls. Its largest ground-floor hall can accommodate 320 people.

Kowloon Funeral Parlour hosted Bruce Lee's public funeral in 1973, drawing over 20,000 mourners.
Kowloon Funeral Parlour hosted Bruce Lee's public funeral in 1973, drawing over 20,000 mourners.

Built in 1958, the parlour hosted Bruce Lee's public funeral in 1973, drawing over 20,000 mourners. In recent years, it has staged public open days and "concert-style" events to attract younger clients.

Kong acquired the property for HK$590 million in January 2016. The sale includes an adjoining factory unit used as a warehouse for funeral supplies.

Kowloon Funeral Parlour property sale Bruce Lee

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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