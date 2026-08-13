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NEWS

Renowned Hong Kong surgeon Kwong Kwok-hung dies in Indonesia accident

NEWS
3 hours ago
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Dr. Kwong Kwok-hung, a highly respected surgeon and former president of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Medical Alumni Association, passed away in an accident in Indonesia on July 31. 

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His sudden death has sparked an outpouring of grief from the local medical community, former classmates, and patients who remembered him for his exceptional skills and compassionate care.

Tributes pour in from colleagues and patients

The alumni association of Bishop Hall Jubilee School, Kwong's former secondary school, issued a statement on Tuesday mourning the loss. 

The association commended his decades of medical service, rigorous professionalism, sincerity, and passion for mentoring younger generations, noting that his passing represents a significant loss to both the medical field and the alumni network. 

Professor Francis Chan Ka-leung, former dean of the CUHK Faculty of Medicine, also took to social media earlier this month to commemorate his old classmate. 

Chan reflected on their years of studying in the same classroom and working side-by-side at the Prince of Wales Hospital, noting that those seemingly ordinary days were actually the best times of their lives and lamenting the unpredictability of life. 

Patients and their families have also left numerous online messages to pay their respects. 

Many praised Kwong as a dedicated and reasonably priced doctor who always put his patients first and provided meticulous care for their families over the years.

A passion for diving and safety

Beyond his medical career, Kwong was an avid scuba diver. In a previous interview with CUHK, he shared that he fell in love with the sport after a diving experience in Hainan 17 years ago. 

His enthusiasm eventually inspired his wife and daughter to obtain their own diving licenses, allowing the family to frequently enjoy the activity together. 

He cherished these underwater moments, once noting that a photograph he took of his daughter during a dive was invaluable to him. 

Drawing parallels between diving and his profession as a surgeon, Kwong had explained that both fields demand strict adherence to safety protocols, a clear understanding of one's own limits, and the discipline to step back when a situation exceeds one's capabilities.

Memorial service arrangements

Kwong was an early graduate of the CUHK Faculty of Medicine, earning his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) in 1988 before serving at the Prince of Wales Hospital for many years. 

To honor his life and contributions, the CUHK Medical Alumni Association will hold a memorial service on Friday, August 28, at the Prince of Wales Hospital. 

According to the alumni announcement, attendees are kindly requested not to send floral wreaths, as the venue is an active hospital environment where cleanup would be difficult. 

Instead, a collection box for traditional condolence money will be set up at the venue, with all contributions to be passed directly to Kwong's family.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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