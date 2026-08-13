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HKTB, MGTO serve up local flavors to welcome Malaysian travelers in joint GBA tourism push 

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Hong Kong is widening its appeal in Malaysia with local flavors as part of a joint push to promote travel to the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and its "Only in Hong Kong" campaign.

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This initiative was part of the "Greater Bay Area – Connecting Great Experiences" promotional event hosted in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, and the Macao Government Tourism Office.

The event attracted over 100 Malaysian travel trade representatives and media to showcase the distinctive cultures, culinary experiences, and tourism resources of the three destinations. 

The event spotlighted the latest industry trends and the unique tourism resources of the three regions, while highlighting the appeal of "multi-destination" tourism and encouraging the industry to create innovative products tailored to the Malaysian market. The event also aimed to strengthen the Greater Bay Area's reputation as a premier destination for international travelers.

Anthony Lau Chun-hon
Anthony Lau Chun-hon

Speaking at the event, Anthony Lau Chun-hon, Executive Director of the HKTB, said Southeast Asia remains a key source market for Hong Kong, expressing gratitude for the occasion to promote both GBA tourism and the city's "Only in Hong Kong" campaign to Malaysia. 

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, added that modern travelers increasingly value in-depth experiences.
She said Macau’s strengths complement those of Hong Kong and Guangdong, and expressed hope that the three destinations’ cooperation would attract more Malaysian visitors to experience the GBA’s rich diversity through multi-stop itineraries.

In addition to promoting GBA tourism, the event also introduced Muslim-friendly travel resources.

From braised abalone to crispy golden bites, the HKTB put on a culinary feast with the city's first Halal-certified fine-dining Chinese restaurant, Chinesology, offering a taste of Hong Kong's growing Muslim-friendly dining scene. 

The HKTB presented a culinary feast from Chinesology, the city's first Halal-certified fine-dining Chinese restaurant, offering a taste of Hong Kong's growing Muslim-friendly dining scene with dishes ranging from braised abalone to crispy golden bites.
The HKTB presented a culinary feast from Chinesology, the city's first Halal-certified fine-dining Chinese restaurant, offering a taste of Hong Kong's growing Muslim-friendly dining scene with dishes ranging from braised abalone to crispy golden bites.
The HKTB presented a culinary feast from Chinesology, the city's first Halal-certified fine-dining Chinese restaurant, offering a taste of Hong Kong's growing Muslim-friendly dining scene with dishes ranging from braised abalone to crispy golden bites.
The HKTB presented a culinary feast from Chinesology, the city's first Halal-certified fine-dining Chinese restaurant, offering a taste of Hong Kong's growing Muslim-friendly dining scene with dishes ranging from braised abalone to crispy golden bites.
To further showcase Hong Kong's unique dining experiences, non-alcoholic signature cocktails were served by Bar Leone, which was ranked No. 1 on The World's 50 Best Bars 2025 list.
To further showcase Hong Kong's unique dining experiences, non-alcoholic signature cocktails were served by Bar Leone, which was ranked No. 1 on The World's 50 Best Bars 2025 list.
To further showcase Hong Kong's unique dining experiences, non-alcoholic signature cocktails were served by Bar Leone, which was ranked No. 1 on The World's 50 Best Bars 2025 list.
To further showcase Hong Kong's unique dining experiences, non-alcoholic signature cocktails were served by Bar Leone, which was ranked No. 1 on The World's 50 Best Bars 2025 list.

To further showcase Hong Kong's unique dining experiences, non-alcoholic signature cocktails were served by Bar Leone, which was ranked No. 1 on The World's 50 Best Bars 2025 list.

The HKTB announced the launch of GBA travel packages through strategic partnerships with AirAsia and seven travel agencies to simplify itinerary planning for Malaysian travelers. At the same time, a large-scale travel mission was held to connect representatives from Hong Kong's hotels, travel agencies, attractions, and visitor facilities with their Malaysian counterparts to discuss business opportunities and potential tailored tourism products.

"Only in Hong Kong" promotional content and videos were also featured to deepen the Malaysian travel trade's understanding of Hong Kong tourism.

Looking ahead, the HKTB stated that it will continue to work closely with travel trade partners to drive more innovative multi-destination travel products, attract international visitors, and realize the development potential of GBA tourism.
Looking ahead, the HKTB stated that it will continue to work closely with travel trade partners to drive more innovative multi-destination travel products, attract international visitors, and realize the development potential of GBA tourism.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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