Smart cycling charity event kicks off at airport to mark upcoming 30th handover anniversary

Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Kevin Choi Kit-ming officiated the kick-off ceremony for the "Ride-To-Shine Hong Kong" event at the airport on Thursday.

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Organized by the Hong Kong Shine Tak Foundation, the initiative invites local residents, tourists, and various sectors of society to participate in a city-wide smart cycling challenge.

The campaign's collective goal is to cycle a total distance equivalent to circling the globe 30 times, serving as an early celebration for the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

Blending technology with healthy living

The campaign utilizes smart indoor bicycles to digitally track and record participants' progress. Choi noted that the initiative perfectly demonstrates how innovative technology can be integrated into everyday life to promote healthier lifestyles while bringing the community together.

The official encouraged widespread participation from everyone, regardless of whether they are seasoned sports enthusiasts or first-time cyclists.

He added that the event serves as a platform to showcase the convenience brought by technology and to highlight the city's united and forward-looking spirit.

Campaign to expand to the Loop next week

During the ceremony, Choi, speaking in his capacity as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, announced a geographical expansion for the charity initiative.

Starting next Tuesday (Aug 18), the "Ride-To-Shine" cycling event will be introduced to the Hong Kong Park in the Loop.

He concluded his address by expressing gratitude to the organizing foundation and all supporting entities for their dedication to making this unique intersection of sports, charity, and technology a reality.