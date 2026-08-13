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Six-month food waste recycling scheme for street-level shops to trial in Tsuen Wan

NEWS
29 mins ago
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A six-month pilot program for food waste recycling will launch next month for street-level businesses along Chuen Lung Street an
A six-month pilot program for food waste recycling will launch next month for street-level businesses along Chuen Lung Street an

A six-month pilot program for food waste recycling will launch next month for street-level businesses along Chuen Lung Street and Ho Pui Street in Tsuen Wan, aiming to boost the local recycling rate.

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Over 100 businesses in the area, primarily market stalls selling produce, fish, and meat, have been included in the trial.

Senior Environmental Protection Officer for Food Waste and Resources Recycling Mok Yee-ting said the government hopes to increase the participation rate of shops in food waste separation and recycling in a cost-effective manner. 

She added that the department will collect data and feedback during the trial to formulate long-term recycling strategies for street-level commercial businesses.

Meanwhile, Mok outlined three key objectives for the pilot program: strengthening education to raise operators' awareness of recycling, increasing the number of collection points, and improving coordination among business operators, cleaning staff, and other stakeholders.

Each newly established recycling point will be equipped with multiple food waste bins, with collection hours running daily from 9am to 9pm. The department will monitor usage and adjust the number of collection points and operating hours accordingly, she added.

Tsuen Wan district councillor Ng Chun-yu remarked that shop participation levels must be closely monitored.

He expressed concern that the current allocation of two 120-liter recycling bins per collection point may prove insufficient if the response is highly enthusiastic.

To address this, he suggested that the department increase the frequency of bin collection and adjust the schedule to better align with the daily waste disposal habits of market merchants.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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