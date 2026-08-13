Night Recap - August 13, 2026

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Competition Commission widens probe on four contractors over suspected $500m bid-rigging

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The Competition Commission searched four building contractor offices on Wednesday over suspected bid-rigging on 28 building maintenance projects worth an estimated HK$500 million.

Ex-Observatory chiefs unite in push for WBGT heat warnings for outdoor workers

Two more former Observatory directors have joined calls to overhaul the city's heat stress warning system for outdoor workers, urging a switch to the internationally recognized Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT).

HK Food Expo showcases city's unique ability to connect brands: Paul Chan

As the annual Food Expo kicks off with new exhibitors and discounts, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po expressed confidence in the city to bring international brands and regional enterprises together.

Shrimp burger taken off McDonald's menu after Taiwan recall

Hong Kong McDonald's has voluntarily suspended the sales of its entire shrimp burger lineup after a similar product was pulled from shelves by authorities in Taiwan due to detection of a banned antibiotic.

LINK Hong Kong Open returns with red-hot local golfer Taichi Kho

Local golf star Taichi Kho has confirmed his place in this year’s LINK Hong Kong Open to vie for a home victory as the tournament tees off in October, with US$2 million up for grabs.

Business Today

MTR interim profit surges 106pc, two projects to be tendered

MTR Corporation (0066) posted 105.9 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to HK$15.87 billion for the first half amid Hong Kong's buoyant property market, saying that it expects to tender two projects in the coming 12 months or so.

World Humanoid Robot Games returns as robots from 16 countries set to put their best foot forward in Beijing

Robots from 16 countries will go head-to-head at Beijing's National Speed Skating Oval next Saturday as the World Humanoid Robot Games returns for its second edition.

UBS: HK home prices flat until 2027 amid rate uncertainty, cross-border investment controls

UBS analysts said interest-rate uncertainty and tighter cross-border investment controls could limit further house price appreciation and expect their home price growth forecasts to be broadly flat for the second half of 2026 to 2027, compared to the market consensus of 5-6 percent in 2027.

US, Japan mull deep-sea rare earth mining project to counter China's dominance: Bloomberg

The US and Japan are considering a large-scale project to mine deep-sea rare earth material from a Japanese island in the Pacific Ocean, aiming to reduce their reliance on China, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Lenovo's shares surge 20pc after posting more-than-doubled adjusted net profit

Shares of Lenovo (0992) surged as much as 20 percent to a fresh peak on Thursday after it posted 176 percent growth in quarterly adjusted net profit from a year ago, as the Chinese firm rides an artificial intelligence hardware boom and reaps the benefits of a global memory chip shortage.

World/China

Air India expands drug testing to all pilots after captain tests positive for marijuana

Air India will begin mandatory substance testing for all pilots on Thursday, expanding checks beyond regulatory requirements days after a pilot involved in a serious mid-air incident tested positive for marijuana, according to an internal memo.

'Imposing ignorance': US climate science under siege

A benchmark US report on the fast-changing state of the Arctic has been canceled. The nation's top research body has removed a chapter on global warming from a reference manual for judges.

Trump promised a sex-trafficking crackdown. His Justice Department hasn't delivered

The Trump administration has repeatedly said the fight against sex trafficking is one of its top priorities.

Gaza cancer patients face rising death rate amid Israeli curbs, doctors say

Gaza cancer patients are dying at two to three times the pace they did before the start of the war in the territory, as Israel blocks many from travelling for treatment after destroying the only local specialised facility, Gaza doctors said.

Iran says no progress on reviving interim peace deal with US

Iran and the United States remain at loggerheads over efforts to agree a permanent end to the war in the Gulf, according to a senior Iranian source, who said there had been no progress in talks to revive the interim deal agreed in June and define a time frame to implement it.