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NEWS

(Video) Dump truck shears off traffic light in Kwun Tong after side panel suddenly deploys

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A widely circulated dashcam video has captured a dangerous moment in Kwun Tong where a dump truck's side panel unexpectedly flipped open, completely knocking off a traffic light and showering debris onto a nearby vehicle.

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Although the exact time of the incident is not indicated in the footage, the event took place at the junction of Wai Yip Street and Cha Kwo Ling Road. 

The dump truck was traveling towards Tseung Kwan O when its right-side panel suddenly sprang upward as it approached the traffic signals. 

The heavy metal flap struck the traffic light with immense force, entirely detaching the signal unit from its pole.

Shrapnel from the shattered light rained down on the road, with several pieces bouncing off the hood of a private car waiting at the lights in the adjacent lane. 

The dump truck driver seemingly realized the collision had occurred, driving forward for about a hundred meters before finally bringing the vehicle to a stop just as the video concluded.

The footage was uploaded to the social media platform Threads, where it quickly sparked widespread discussions. 

Many viewers were stunned by the sheer unpredictability of the accident. 

A significant portion of the online community questioned the safety standards and maintenance of the heavy vehicle, wondering how the side panel could elevate automatically and whether the driver had properly secured it prior to the journey.

Several people who had passed by the damaged traffic light earlier in the day mentioned they had been completely puzzled as to how it was destroyed until they saw the video. 

Meanwhile, other commentators expressed relief that the malfunction happened on an open road, noting that the consequences and collateral damage would have been far more severe if the panel had opened while the truck was traveling inside a tunnel.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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