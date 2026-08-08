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NEWS

Yuen Long mini-storage raid yields historic seizure of liquid etomidate

NEWS
08-08-2026 10:41 HKT
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Police have arrested a 24-year-old local man and seized over sixteen kilograms of liquid etomidate following a targeted anti-drug operation in Yuen Long on Thursday. 

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With an estimated street value of one million Hong Kong dollars, the bust marks the largest single seizure of liquid etomidate in the city this year.

The operation unfolded outside an industrial building on Hi Yip Street in Yuen Long, where officers intercepted a suspicious male carrying a suitcase. 

A search of the luggage revealed twelve clear plastic bottles containing approximately 13 kilograms of suspected liquid etomidate.

Following the initial arrest, officers escorted the suspect to a mini-storage unit inside the building. 

The search of the unit yielded an additional seven plastic bottles containing about 3.6 kilograms of the same chemical, along with 200 grams of food flavoring and a variety of packaging tools. 

Investigators believe the storage facility had been used as a drug distribution hub for approximately four months.

The suspect now faces one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs and is scheduled to appear at the Tuen Mun Magistrates' Courts this morning.

Law enforcement authorities reiterated that drug trafficking is an exceptionally grave offense under local laws. 

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, individuals convicted of trafficking face severe penalties, including a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of up to five million Hong Kong dollars.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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