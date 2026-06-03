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NEWS

Law Society president in Kazakhstan to boost legal ties

NEWS
18 hours ago

by

Mandy Qu

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The Law Society of Hong Kong president Roden Tong Man-lung joined the Central Asia business delegation led by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, in which the trip marked a number of collaborations between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan under the Belt and Road Initiative.

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The Society said it has promoted legal training through internship programs, training and student initiatives to attract overseas talent. Its Common Law Centre has provided systematic common law training to students and counterparts from non-common law jurisdictions—including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan under the Belt and Road Initiative—and in nurturing legal talent.  

It also supports Hong Kong law students abroad. Since 2022, it has co‑organized exchange activities in London with the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office during the legal year opening ceremony. The program is designed for Hong Kong students studying law in the United Kingdom, offering them opportunities to explore career prospects in Hong Kong.

At home, the Law Society has promoted rule of law education through initiatives such as the “Teen Talk” program launched in 2009. In 2024, it added a two‑day English‑language Greater Bay Area exchange tour, which will be held again in July.

Looking ahead, the Law Society said it will continue to expand common law training and courses. It will also deepen cooperation with mainland and overseas institutions, while nurturing a new generation of legal talent with both national awareness and international vision.

Central AsiaLaw Society

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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