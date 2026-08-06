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Chief Executive’s Policy Unit seeks expert input for city’s Five-Year Plan, Policy Address

NEWS
06-08-2026 21:32 HKT
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Stephen Wong Yuen-shan, head of the Chief Executive's Policy Unit, convened a plenary meeting today and bringing together experts to advise on Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan and the upcoming 2026 Policy Address.

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Experts in economic development, social development and research strategy took part in the meeting chaired by Wong.

During the discussions, they offered insights on aligning with the national 15th Five-Year Plan, consolidating and enhancing Hong Kong's role as an international financial center, advancing innovation and technology industries, developing the Northern Metropolitan area, and promoting youth education and employment.

Wong further encouraged experts to submit written comments, adding that the Policy Unit will conduct in-depth research and compile all recommendations for further consideration.

Stephen Wong Yuen-shan
Stephen Wong Yuen-shan
Chief Executive's Policy UnitCEPU

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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