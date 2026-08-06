Mainland man arrested after depositing fake US banknote in TST

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Morning Recap - August 10, 2026
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A 57-year-old mainland Chinese man was arrested on Thursday after attempting to deposit a counterfeit US banknote at a Standard Chartered Bank branch in Tsim Sha Tsui.
At 11.21am, a bank employee reported that the man had attempted to deposit eighteen US$100 banknotes.
During verification, staff suspected that one of the notes was counterfeit and alerted the police.
Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the man on suspicion of passing counterfeit banknotes following a preliminary investigation.
He was detained for further inquiries.