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NEWS

Police to merge Tin Sum Division into Shatin and Ma On Shan from Aug 30

NEWS
06-08-2026 20:03 HKT
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The Hong Kong Police Force will merge the Tin Sum Division into the Shatin and Ma On Shan Divisions from August 30 as part of a restructuring aimed at improving policing efficiency and responding to changing community needs.

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During a transitional period, the report room at Tin Sum Police Station will continue to operate as a reporting center from 8am to 10.30pm daily.

Sha Tin District Commander Chan Rock-sang said on Thursday that police had conducted a detailed assessment before deciding on the restructuring.

The review took into account urban development, population growth and infrastructure changes in Sha Tin over the past two decades.

Police also considered emergency response times, the geographical landscape, major landmarks, traffic black spots and large-scale annual events when redrawing the boundaries of the divisions.

Chan said the revised boundaries would allow frontline officers to respond quickly to incidents within their respective areas.

He added that the overall level of police resources and emergency services allocated to the Sha Tin community would remain unchanged after the merger.

Police will continue to review the deployment of resources regularly to ensure that residents receive high-quality services, he said.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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