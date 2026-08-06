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HK leverages role as global gateway to promote Chinese culture, Rosanna Law says

NEWS
06-08-2026 17:17 HKT
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong will continue to leverage its unique connectivity with the mainland and the rest of the world to showcase its cultural treasures to local and international audiences, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said on Thursday.

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Speaking at an art exhibition commemorating the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, Law said that the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan explicitly calls for the vigorous development of cultural initiatives, including the preservation and promotion of fine traditional Chinese culture to enhance its global influence. 

Law said that under the “one country, two systems” framework, Hong Kong uses innovative and diverse formats to promote cultural heritage, fostering residents’ sense of national identity and cultural confidence.

She said that the Chinese Culture Promotion Office under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department has hosted various exhibitions and cultural heritage projects since its establishment in April 2024. 

She added that the Chinese Culture Festival, themed “Legend,” is expected to feature more than 280 performances and activities, leveraging Hong Kong’s international network to promote Chinese culture.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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