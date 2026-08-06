Jeff Sze urges HK youth to embrace discipline and national identity at military camp

Under Secretary for Education Jeff Sze Chun-fai called on Hong Kong youth to pursue self-discipline, build resilience, and embrace their national identity during a visit to the Military Summer Camp for Hong Kong Youth.

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Sze made the remarks on Thursday at San Wai Barracks in Fanling, where he addressed more than 340 students from 116 secondary schools as part of an ethnic education session.

He praised the students for stepping out of their comfort zones and undertaking rigorous training during their summer holiday, saying the military camp experience would strengthen their willpower and prepare them to overcome future challenges.

Sze urged participants to bring the discipline and diligence learned at the camp into their daily lives, encouraging them to maintain perseverance and responsibility in the future.

He also encouraged students to explore the nation’s latest developments, integrate their aspirations with the progress of Hong Kong and the country, and contribute to society.