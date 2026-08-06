Ombudsman calls for better siting of mobile library services

The Office of the Ombudsman has called for improvements to the selection of mobile library service locations after a direct investigation found frequent service suspensions and significant disparities in visitor numbers.

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Figures released by the watchdog on Thursday showed that the Leisure and Cultural Services Department currently operates 12 mobile libraries serving 112 locations, two Libraries-on-Wheels and three round-the-clock self-service library stations.

The services recorded about 575,000 visits and lent approximately 396,730 items last year.

The investigation found that mobile library services were frequently suspended, while patronage at stops in public housing estates ranged from only a few dozen visitors to several thousand, suggesting that the selection of service locations could be improved.

The Libraries-on-Wheels also made relatively few visits to schools. Public feedback indicated that some operating hours and parking locations did not meet community needs, while respondents called for more self-service library stations.

The watchdog noted that mainland cities had installed round-the-clock self-service library stations in high-traffic locations, including residential estates, commercial centers and metro stations. Some had also adopted artificial intelligence and other technologies to promote reading, offering useful references for Hong Kong.

Ombudsman Jack Chan Jick-chi said the office would examine the planning of library services, facility maintenance, the adoption of technology and existing review mechanisms.

It would also explore more effective ways to promote reading among students, disadvantaged groups and ethnic minority communities.