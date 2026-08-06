Bayern stars delight Hong Kong fans ahead of Aston Villa clash

Bayern Munich stars Manuel Neuer, Luis Díaz and Josip Stanišić, together with head coach Vincent Kompany, met more than 100 fans in Tsim Sha Tsui on Thursday ahead of the German giants’ clash with Aston Villa at Kai Tak Stadium on Friday night.

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The players and their manager appeared at the Adidas flagship store in Tsim Sha Tsui as part of the Audi Football Summit 2026, which is being held at Kai Tak Stadium over two days.

Despite the morning start and hot weather, supporters gathered outside the store for a glimpse of the Bayern representatives. The crowd erupted into cheers when they arrived, with fans singing club chants to welcome the Bundesliga side to Hong Kong.

Neuer, widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the modern “sweeper-keeper” role, was asked how he had adapted as football tactics continued to evolve.

“It is not that I change my playing style or make adjustments every season, but what I have to do is improve the team’s coordination in both attack and defense,” Neuer said.

“That is more important. We must continue to improve and make sure we are moving in the right direction.”

Díaz said he was delighted to visit Hong Kong and thanked the supporters who had turned up for the event. He added that he hoped Bayern could perform well this season and bring more joy to the club’s fans.

Kompany, meanwhile, said Bayern’s progress over the past two seasons had been driven not only by technical improvements but also by the team’s determination to succeed.

“It is not just about technical progress, but about the desire to win,” Kompany said.

“We have shown that desire since the first day and we still have it today. I think we must maintain that mentality if we want to continue improving.”

The atmosphere became more relaxed when Stanišić was asked which Hong Kong foods he most wanted to try. He turned to the crowd for recommendations, prompting supporters to suggest pineapple buns and Hong Kong-style milk tea.

Stanišić said he would try both during his stay.

The Bayern representatives also took part in a drawing and guessing game, signing their artwork before giving it to supporters. They handed out gifts and autographs during a question-and-answer session, showing their approachable side to the local fans.

Bayern Munich will face English Premier League side Aston Villa at Kai Tak Stadium on Friday night in the highlight of the Audi Football Summit 2026.

