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NEWS

Tuen Ma Line service gradually resumes after signal failure 

NEWS
46 mins ago
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Train services on the MTR Tuen Ma Line were delayed on Thursday afternoon due to a signalling equipment fault near Kam Sheung Road Station. 

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The MTR Corporation announced at 1.09 pm that bi-directional train arrangements were implemented along the affected track segment. 

Although services toward both Tuen Mun and Wu Kai Sha remained operational during the incident, overall travel times between Hung Hom and Tuen Mun stations were extended by an additional 25 to 30 minutes.

At 2pm, the rail operator said that temporary repairs had been completed, allowing trains to resume running on tracks on both sides. However, trains were required to operate at reduced speeds when passing through the affected area.

Additional staff were deployed to relevant stations to assist commuters and provide updated service information.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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