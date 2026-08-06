Wild boar rescued from Pok Fu Lam catchwater

A wild boar weighing about 60 kilograms was rescued after becoming trapped in a catchwater in Pok Fu Lam on Thursday morning.

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At around 11.42am, a passerby spotted the animal stranded in the drainage channel opposite a secondary school at 250 Victoria Road and reported the incident through the government’s 1823 hotline.

Firefighters, police officers and staff from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) were sent to the scene.

The boar, which measured about one meter in length, was unable to escape from the confined drainage channel.

AFCD officers later tranquilized the animal with a dart. After it lost consciousness, firefighters lifted it out of the catchwater and brought it to ground level.

The boar was then handed over to the AFCD for further handling.