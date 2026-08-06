logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Wild boar rescued from Pok Fu Lam catchwater

NEWS
06-08-2026 17:33 HKT
logo
logo
logo

A wild boar weighing about 60 kilograms was rescued after becoming trapped in a catchwater in Pok Fu Lam on Thursday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At around 11.42am, a passerby spotted the animal stranded in the drainage channel opposite a secondary school at 250 Victoria Road and reported the incident through the government’s 1823 hotline.

Firefighters, police officers and staff from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) were sent to the scene.

The boar, which measured about one meter in length, was unable to escape from the confined drainage channel.

AFCD officers later tranquilized the animal with a dart. After it lost consciousness, firefighters lifted it out of the catchwater and brought it to ground level.

The boar was then handed over to the AFCD for further handling.

boar

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
source: online
Two injured, including domestic helper and security guard, in Pok Fu Lam knife attack
NEWS
1 hour ago
Morning Recap - August 10, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
6 teenagers arrested after 16-year-old found unconscious in Tin Hau flat with cannabis and iron knuckles
NEWS
7 hours ago
Nonagenarian unconscious after suspected denture swallowing in Kwun Tong
NEWS
8 hours ago
Customs seizes $1.1m cannabis at airport, mainland man arrested
NEWS
12 hours ago
Bernadette Linn Hon-ho (File)
Mandatory requirements for elderly-friendly building design take effect this month
NEWS
14 hours ago
Irene Leung Hau-yin (right)
Over 90pc of HK drifters residing three to five years plan to stay, survey finds
NEWS
17 hours ago
Tourists sweat through HK's hottest day with cooling tricks
NEWS
17 hours ago
Police arrest 429 in citywide anti-triad operation, seize drugs and weapons
NEWS
17 hours ago
Inaugural Hunan TV internship program opens doors for HK aspiring broadcasters
NEWS
17 hours ago
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
NEWS
22 hours ago
Police smash triad syndicate laundering $600m, arresting 147
NEWS
19 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.