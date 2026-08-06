Hong Kong Shopping Festival early sales outpace last year, HKTDC reports

The "Hong Kong Shopping Festival" has reported an early strong performance, with sales for several participating brands already surpassing those from the same period last year, according to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

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The event features an online sales platform and livestreamed sales to help consumers discover products from Hong Kong businesses. This year's edition has expanded into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, focusing primarily on Singapore and Malaysia.

Jacky Chung Wing-hi, associate executive director of the HKTDC, said on a radio program on Thursday (Aug 6) that 100 brands are participating in the ASEAN segment of the festival, with 80 percent of them testing the market for the very first time

Chung emphasized that the ASEAN e-commerce market reached US$160 billion last year, representing a rapidly growing sector.

Singapore and Malaysia were chosen as the initial entry points because local consumers have a higher level of brand recognition for Hong Kong products, and the HKTDC also plans to extend the initiative to other ASEAN nations.

He further mentioned that the HKTDC runs a year-round "E-commerce Express" program designed to provide comprehensive support for enterprises.

The support includes training activities, business consultations, commercial study tours, and business matching. In some cases, the HKTDC also brings brands directly to e-commerce platforms for hands-on learning and observation.