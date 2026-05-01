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Elderly woman hit by e-bike in Tai Kok Tsui, bystanders rush to help

NEWS
15 mins ago
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An elderly woman was struck by an electric bicycle in Tai Kok Tsui on Thursday evening, sustaining head injuries but remaining conscious, police said.

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Police received a report around 7pm that the woman had been hit by the bicycle on Ivy Street. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Photo: FB
Photo: FB
Photo: FB
Photo: FB
Photo: FB

Online images show the woman lying on the ground bleeding, with several passers-by coming to her aid. Witnesses said the South Asian cyclist attempted to flee but was stopped by bystanders.

One witness described hearing a loud impact: "I was passing by when I heard a loud bang and saw the grandmother lying on the ground bleeding. She was conscious. Her left forehead was bleeding heavily, and her left nostril was also bleeding. I applied pressure until the ambulance arrived. Many kind people provided supplies. I hope she is okay."

Tai Kok Tsui electric bicycle hit-and-run

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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