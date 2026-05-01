Elderly woman hit by e-bike in Tai Kok Tsui, bystanders rush to help

An elderly woman was struck by an electric bicycle in Tai Kok Tsui on Thursday evening, sustaining head injuries but remaining conscious, police said.

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Police received a report around 7pm that the woman had been hit by the bicycle on Ivy Street. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Online images show the woman lying on the ground bleeding, with several passers-by coming to her aid. Witnesses said the South Asian cyclist attempted to flee but was stopped by bystanders.

One witness described hearing a loud impact: "I was passing by when I heard a loud bang and saw the grandmother lying on the ground bleeding. She was conscious. Her left forehead was bleeding heavily, and her left nostril was also bleeding. I applied pressure until the ambulance arrived. Many kind people provided supplies. I hope she is okay."