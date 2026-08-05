Two foreign nationals charged after $5m Mui Wo drug bust

Police seized about 11 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine worth an estimated HK$5 million during an anti-drug operation at a holiday resort in Mui Wo.

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Officers from the New Territories South regional anti-triad unit mounted the operation on Monday night after receiving intelligence.

A man was intercepted outside the resort before officers searched his room and allegedly found the drugs inside a suitcase.

Further investigation led officers to a woman in another room at the resort. The 28-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, both foreign nationals, were arrested on suspicion of trafficking in a dangerous drug.

The man is understood to hold a Spanish passport, while the woman is a Portuguese passport holder.

The pair were jointly charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug. They appeared at Sha Tin Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday.

