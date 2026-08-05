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NEWS

Govt brings anti-drug education to kindergartens for first time

NEWS
38 mins ago
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The Narcotics Division of the Security Bureau has extended its preventive education campaign to kindergartens for the first time, according to Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung.

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Writing in a blog post on Wednesday (Aug 5), Tang noted that the division decided to bring anti-drug education to the kindergarten level this year. "We need to start during early childhood, instilling in young children the simple but vital concept that drugs are harmful and must never be tried under any circumstances," he wrote.

The program leverages simple, engaging scenario stories combined with easy-to-learn dance steps to help children absorb the message in a cheerful environment. 

Tang shared that he recently visited a kindergarten to lead the children in performing the steps to the campaign's "Listen to Me" dance, and introduced them to "Bobo," a cute cartoon anti-drug mascot custom-designed for early childhood education. He expressed delight that the children were fully engaged, noting that they quickly understood the harmful effects of drugs. 

Furthermore, he emphasized that starting education early will effectively reduce the risk of children experimenting with drugs out of curiosity later in life.

anti-drug education

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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