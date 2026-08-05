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NEWS

Chelsea and Juventus gear up for highly anticipated Hong Kong showdown

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Prashan Limbu

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Football fans are preparing for a major spectacle tonight as reigning Club World Cup champions Chelsea face off against Juventus, a historic club celebrated as the first to secure all three major European cup titles. 

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Both teams have brought star-studded squads to the city for the pre-season fixture. The Blues have brought along high-profile players like Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro as well as the talented Estevao Willian.

The squad is further bolstered by exciting youth prospects and seasoned new additions, including the likes of Danny Welbeck, Geovany Quenda, and Dastan Satpeyev, promising an electrifying display for the local supporters.

The Juventus squad traveling to Hong Kong blends seasoned veterans with exciting new talents. Fans can expect to see established names like Kenan Yıldız, Weston McKennie, Teun Koopmeiners, Jonathan David, Douglas Luiz, Manuel Locatelli and so on.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso views the upcoming match against a highly experienced and well-coached Juventus side as a crucial and valuable test for his developing team.

Looking ahead to the match, Alonso expressed great enthusiasm about playing in Hong Kong's new stadium. He shared his deep appreciation for the local fans, noting their impressive passion and close connection to the team despite the vast geographical distance between them. 

During a press conference yesterday, Juventus chairman Gianluca Ferrero pointed out that the Asian demographic accounts for half of the team's total global fanbase. Marking their first return to Hong Kong in a decade, Ferrero emphasized that this tour goes far beyond a standard sporting exhibition. 

Instead, he described the visit as a strong demonstration of the club's long-term commitment to their supporters throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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