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NEWS

Louis Yuen denies promoting Fun Coffee following appearance at company event

NEWS
49 mins ago
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(Source: Fun Coffee Facebook)
(Source: Fun Coffee Facebook)

Actor Louis Yuen Siu-cheung has clarified that he only served as an event host and was not involved in promoting Fun Coffee, a Vietnam-based company recently linked to the cryptocurrency investment scam.

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Yuen posted on his Facebook page in response to concerns after photos resurfaced showing him speaking at a company marathon event in late December. 

He said he was invited to attend the event as the host. To his understanding, the event was a staff marathon race organized by the brand. “The hosting script focused entirely on the marathon race itself, and contained no product introductions or promotional elements for the company,” Yuen wrote. 

(Source: Louis Yuen Facebook)
(Source: Louis Yuen Facebook)
(Source: Fun Coffee Facebook)
(Source: Fun Coffee Facebook)

He added that he had not engaged in any further business cooperation or contact with the company after the event, and he thanked friends and fans for their concern.

Police in Hong Kong and Macau recently launched a joint operation and arrested eight people in total in connection with an alleged investment scam tied to Fun Coffee. Hong Kong authorities arrested six suspects linked to 225 cases, involving total losses of HK$94 million.

Louis YuenFun Coffee

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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