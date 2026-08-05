About 34pc students secure tertiary places in JUPAS main round

About 34 percent of students have secured tertiary education places through the Joint University Programmes Admissions System (JUPAS) this year, marking a new low in recent years.

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A total of 45,545 candidates applied through JUPAS this year, an increase of 5 percent from the previous year.

Of these applicants, 34.29 percent (5,619 students), were admitted to bachelor’s degree programs at eight University Grants Committee-funded universities, the Hong Kong Metropolitan University, or higher diploma programs at the Education University of Hong Kong, through the main-round offers. This marks about two percentage points lower than last year.

In addition, 4,979 students were accepted into bachelor’s degree programs funded by the Study Subsidy Scheme for Designated Professions/Sectors (SSSDP).

A total of 16,739 applicants received offers from their Band A choices, accounting for 81.27 percent of all successful candidates. This marks a slight decrease from last year, when 16,923, or 81.71 percent, secured Band A choices.

Among the 24 top scorers of this year’s Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE), the University of Hong Kong (HKU) and the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) each admitted 12 students.

CUHK reported that its cohort includes four “super top scorers,” all admitted to its medicine programs. HKU’s intake includes five “super top scorers,” enrolling in its medicine, government and law, and business administration programs.

Successful applicants must pay their acceptance fee by 5pm this Thursday and complete registration procedures within the designated period.

Those who obtain upgraded results following a review of their HKDSE scores may submit a free reconsideration request and adjust their program choices via their JUPAS accounts on August 13.