Average annual salary of HK university graduates rises 2.1pc to $336,000

Graduates from Hong Kong’s eight publicly funded universities earned an average annual salary of about HK$336,000 in the 2024/25 academic year, up around 2.1 percent from a year earlier, according to a University Grants Committee survey.

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The increase amounted to about HK$7,000 compared with the previous academic year.

University of Hong Kong graduates recorded the highest average annual salary at about HK$400,000, closely followed by Chinese University graduates at HK$399,000.

Education University graduates earned an average of HK$353,000 a year, while the corresponding figure was HK$333,000 for Hong Kong University of Science and Technology graduates and HK$313,000 for Polytechnic University graduates.

City University and Baptist University graduates earned about HK$275,000 and HK$274,000 respectively, while Lingnan University graduates received the lowest average annual salary among the eight institutions at HK$248,000.

By field of study, graduates in medicine, dentistry and nursing commanded the highest average annual salary at HK$554,000.

Education graduates earned an average of HK$363,000, while science graduates received HK$299,000.

Social sciences recorded the largest decline, with the average annual salary falling from HK$300,000 to HK$294,000.

