logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Scam alert: Six fake e-visa sites using AI detected

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Ada Chung Lai-ling warned that fraudsters are using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create spoofed electronic visa websites, and six out of those websites are being reported to the enforcement authorities for investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This came after the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (PCPD) received 16 enquiries or complaint cases involving fraudulent websites over the past three months.

Speaking on a radio program on Wednesday (Aug 5), Chung said victims mistakenly trusted top search results for visa applications, submitting their personal data and paying application fees to fraudulent websites. The monetary losses ranged from over HK$300 to over HK$1,700 in individual cases. 

She cautioned that top-ranking websites in search results are not necessarily official channels. Instead, citizens should access application platforms through links provided on the official websites of the relevant consulates-general or representative offices in Hong Kong.

When applying for visas online, she urged the public to verify that the full URL contains "gov." rather than general organizational domains such as ".com" or ".org". 

Additionally, applicants are advised to carefully check for spelling errors, extra letters, or redundant numbers.

scam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
$1.23m lost after online buyer tries to buy cheap laptop
NEWS
22-06-2026 17:36 HKT
Thai police are investigating a vast arsenal of military-grade weapons found at the home of a Chinese man near the beach resort of Pattaya, Chon Buri province. (Photo: Facebook/ThaiPoliceOfficial)
Thai police arrest 11 in scam-linked weapons cache probe
WORLD
21-05-2026 20:16 HKT
(File photo)
Over 1,200 scams involving seniors reported in Q1; $500mn lost
NEWS
19-05-2026 14:06 HKT
Sri Lankan police personnel escort detained Indian and Nepalese nationals suspected of running cyber fraud centres, to a court in Galle on May 12, 2026. (AFP)
Crackdown in Southeast Asia pushes scam networks to Sri Lanka
WORLD
17-05-2026 12:42 HKT
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet attends the retreat session of the 45th ASEAN Summit at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane, Laos, October 9, 2024. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Cambodian PM's cousin says owned 30% of scam-linked firm
WORLD
06-05-2026 13:29 HKT
(AI-generated cartoon for illustration)
Woman loses four years' salary in $1.2m crypto scam as city sees surge in online fraud
NEWS
04-05-2026 17:09 HKT
Sri Lanka arrests 37 Chinese at suspected scam centre: police
CHINA
03-05-2026 18:58 HKT
(AI-generated cartoon for illustration)
Woman loses $5.2m in crypto scam that started in second-hand furniture group
NEWS
28-04-2026 21:36 HKT
Police arrest three in $7m gold scam targeting overseas mainland students
NEWS
22-04-2026 18:31 HKT
(File photo)
Police warn of new scam using fake govt letters with QR codes
NEWS
19-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
(File photo)
Tropical Cyclone Dolphin to swap rain for 34 degrees sweat this weekend
NEWS
04-08-2026 14:41 HKT
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.